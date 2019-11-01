Gilmore Girls: The Musical? It Exists...on The Morning Show

If you look at the Broadway marquees right now in 2019 it looks more like a multiplex listing. There's Mean Girls, Frozen, Tootsie and Beetlejuice, all shows based on hit movies. Is TV far behind? The Morning Show showrunner Kerry Ehrin thinks so.

In the first episode of The Morning Show, one of the first shows available on the new Apple TV+ streaming series, Daniel (Desean Terry) and Alison (Janina Gavankar) are sent out to see Gilmore Girls: The Musical. No, it doesn't it exist. No, it's not in the works (as of press time). So, what did The Morning Show make it up?