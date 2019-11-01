EXCLUSIVE!

Alice Explains Her Evil Origin Story in Batwoman Sneak Peek

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 12:49 PM

Time for some sisterly bonding on Batwoman. Sort of. 

E! News has an exclusive first look at Sunday's episode of the newest addition the CW's superheroes, and it serves as a bit of an origin story for the show's current slightly psychotic baddie. How exactly did Kate's sister Beth become the Alice we all now know and kinda love (in spite of everything)? This week, we'll find out, and you can watch Alice begin her story in the clip above. 

"I suppose it started 14 months before Catherine Hamilton faked my death," Alice begins, much to Kate's surprise over the involvement of her sketchy stepmom. 

Alice continues to reveal that the bones found at the crash site actually belonged to a deer and that Catherine faked the DNA results, so Jacob (Dougray Scott) "had a funeral for Bambi." 

Kate's not one to cooperate and she's not quite asking the questions Alice wants her to ask, so there's a good chance this story's not going to come out easy. 

You'll have to wait until Sunday to hear that story, but we'll tell you right now that it's a real doozy, and it's definitely not a happy tale. 

"Mine is a Long and a Sad Tale" continues this story of what happened to Alice in the days after the accident that supposedly had killed her, while Jacob and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) try to track Alice and Kate on their journey. Meanwhile, Mary (Nicole Kang) has an argument with Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis), which sends her looking for Kate at Wayne Tower, but instead she becomes unwelcome company for Luke (Camrus Johnson). 

Batwoman airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on The CW. 

