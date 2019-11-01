Alice Explains Her Evil Origin Story in Batwoman Sneak Peek

Time for some sisterly bonding on Batwoman. Sort of.

E! News has an exclusive first look at Sunday's episode of the newest addition the CW's superheroes, and it serves as a bit of an origin story for the show's current slightly psychotic baddie. How exactly did Kate's sister Beth become the Alice we all now know and kinda love (in spite of everything)? This week, we'll find out, and you can watch Alice begin her story in the clip above.

"I suppose it started 14 months before Catherine Hamilton faked my death," Alice begins, much to Kate's surprise over the involvement of her sketchy stepmom.

Alice continues to reveal that the bones found at the crash site actually belonged to a deer and that Catherine faked the DNA results, so Jacob (Dougray Scott) "had a funeral for Bambi."