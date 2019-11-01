Ariana Grande's Twilight Zone Halloween Party Is Guaranteed to Spook You

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 11:46 AM
You've just crossed over into the Twilight Zone.
Ariana Grande took a cue from the spooktacular series for her Halloween party on Thursday.
The 26-year-old singer went all out for the party, too. For starters, she had a killer costume. The Grammy winner transformed into the woman from the episode "Eye of the Beholder." The décor was also over-the-top. From the eerie entrance to the scary skeleton figures, the "7 rings" star didn't miss a single detail. There were also contortionists and cobwebs.
The artist invited several of her celebrity pals to the big bash, including Nicki Minaj, Lizzo and Blackpink's Jennie. Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, was there, as well. The guests danced the night away to a live band and sipped on fiery drinks.
It certainly was a celebratory time for Grande. In addition to enjoying the fun and festive holiday party, she released the Charlie's Angels soundtrack.
To see more photos of the big bash, check out the gallery.
Come on in...if you dare.
Which would you choose?
Just look at that costume!
Article continues below
Cheers!
This party was so good...it was scary.
Everybody say cheese!
Article continues below
Frankie, is that you?
Here's hoping we get an invite next year!
Happy Halloween!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?