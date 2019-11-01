Lady Gaga Is Set To Star In Your New Favorite True Crime Movie

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 11:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lady Gaga

Sal/gio / BACKGRID

Back on the big screen! 

Lady Gaga will once again be returning to the silver screen to entertain fans, but instead of a heartfelt romantic film, she's switching things up with a true crime movie. The musician and actress is set to star in Ridley Scott's newest film about the Gucci family fashion dynasty. The film will dive into the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci.

Lady Gaga will star as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. The real life story of the Gucci family is very sorted and far from the idyllic glitz and glam lifestyle of the iconic fashion company itself. Patrizia was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband's assassination in front of his office in 1995. She served 18 years in prison and was released in 2016.

The film will be based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden

Watch

Lady Gaga's Epic Entrance at 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

This is Lady Gaga's first major role since her critically acclaimed performance as Ally in the 2018 film A Star Is Born. For which she was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar and won one for Best Song for the chart topping track Shallow from the films soundtrack.  

Lady Gaga also recently had her own real life dalliance with true crime when a tweet she wrote got some attention from Amanda Knox. "Fame is prison," Gaga tweeted out to her fans. If you recall, Amanda spent four years in prison in Italy for the 2007 murder of her roommate before being acquitted. "I hear you," she tweeted back. "but...prison is prison." 

No word on when Gaga's latest project will land in theaters, but it's sure to be a knockout. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Movies , True Crime , Murder , Amanda Knox , Gucci , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.