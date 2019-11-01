Scoop x Walmart's Holiday Collection: 11 Looks We Want

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 11:18 AM
The holidays are right around the corner fashionistas, and we have one question: do you have your winter fashion in order? Well look no further fair-weathered friends because thanks to Walmart, Scoop NYC is back!
We were all ears when the retailer relaunched the celebrated trendy boutique as an in-house brand back in September, but with the holiday season ringing in, the fashion-forward brand—the '90s NYC shop which was an early cheerleader of lines like Rag & Bone, Alice + Olivia and Stella McCartney—is back to reintroduce all the styles you love, with some new winter ready editions including clothing, accessories, and handbags galore.
The iconic NYC brand is here to build the wardrobe of your dreams (on a budget, no less!) From staple prairie dresses to standout faux fur coats to vibrant handbags, there's a little something for everyone to lock in a look and turn heads in this season's most on-trend fashions. Getting dressed should be easy, inspired, and accessible, and with over 190+ items to mix and match, you'll be able to identify your style this winter and make it work! Our favorite? This gorgeous yellow crocodile crossbody bag!
Here are 11 of our favorites from the holiday relaunch below.
You'll be the center of attention in this show-stopping unique printed maxi dress that features a stylish placement print and elasticized for a flattering fit you'll feel right at home in. Pair it with a red lippy this holiday season and you'll be picture perfect.
Meet your new favorite leopard print vegan fur coat that features a soft faux fur finish with snap button closures and inseam pockets that'll become a seasonal must-have. Pair it with a fun legging and you're ready to take on the temperature drop in style.
Layer up in style when temperatures drop with this chic boxy pullover with ribbed detailing and allover print. Add your favorite winter hat and you'll be stylish head-to-toe.
Dress to impress with this high heeled ankle boot made from faux snake skin fabric that's sure to deliver an exotic and luxe look to elevate any outfit. Pair it with your favorite winter gloves and you'll be the chicest fashionista in the streets.
For effortless style and comfort, look no further than this women's denim jumpsuit that features an elastic drawcord waist for an extra flattering touch. Add your favorite ankle booties and get to work!
This faux-crocodile top handle crossbody bag meets at the crossroads of fashionable and functional. Add a bright scarf and it'll make any look pop!
Score some points on your wardrobe with these women's snap-bottom side-stripe drawstring track pants. Add a white ankle bootie and your wow factor will be through the roof!
Transition effortlessly from day to night in this stylish hammered long sleeve peplum top. Add a brilliant eyeshadow to bring out the bold color even more!
Travel in style while keeping your head covered with this wide-brimmed stylish fedora hat. Also available in red.
This oversized scarf with trendy leopard print will spruce up any wardrobe! Also available in red.
This convertible off-the-shoulder maxi dress with added ruffles is a wardrobe updater that shall be your new go-to for a date or party! Also available in blue and leopard print.
See the entire Scoop collection exclusively on Walmart.com.
