Inside Kendall Jenner's Star-Studded Halloween Birthday Party

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 10:45 AM
Kendall Jenner is kicking off her birthday celebrations!
While the supermodel doesn't officially turn 24 until Nov. 3, she decided to get the party started a few days early. On Thursday night, Kendall hosted a star-studded Halloween birthday celebration at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood. Kourtney Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Caitlyn Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith and Kaia Gerber were among the celebs in attendance at the bash, celebrating alongside the birthday girl. Kendall's brother, Rob Kardashian, was also spotted at the party in honor of his sister.
"Everyone came dressed in costume and went all out with makeup and props," a source tells E! News. "There was dancing all night and a photo booth. The club looked amazing with glowing jack o' lanterns hanging from the ceiling and big cobwebs to walk through."
For her birthday party, Kendall appeared to dress as a fairy, showing off her golden wings on social media. The Hadids also turned heads with their costumes, with Gigi dressing up as Jim Carrey's character from The Mask, while Bella channeled Catwoman. Kacey Musgraves also attended the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's party, dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.
"There was a costume contest and they gave out trophies for different categories," the insider continues. "Kendall judged the costume contest and got on the microphone to announce the winners. One of the funny prizes was dinner and a movie with Fai Khadra."
"Kendall had an amazing time and was running around dancing and talking with all her friends," the source shares with E! News. "She loved checking out people's costumes and got a kick out of how creative people were."
The insider adds, "When the party died down late night she went to Drake's after-party at Delilah."
Let's take a look at all of the A-list stars dressed up for Kendall's celebratory bash!
The supermodel dressed up as Jim Carrey's character from The Mask for her BFF's birthday bash.
Hello, Dolly! Kourtney Kardashian appeared to channel Dolly Parton with her pink fringe jacket and cowgirl boots, paired with a pink hat.
The supermodel daughter of Cindy Crawford donned a witch hat for her pal's party.
For her daughter's party, the Olympic athlete appeared to dress up as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.
Space Jam! The 22-year-old star was the Lola Bunny from the iconic 1996 film.
Birthday fairy! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned golden wings for her celebration.
The supermodel channeled Catwoman for her Halloween costume.
The beauty mogul went blonde for this Halloween look, donning elf ears for her sister's holiday bash!
The "Golden Hour" singer dressed up as a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader for the celebration, during which she danced alongside Kourtney.
