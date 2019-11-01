Inside Kendall Jenner's Star-Studded Halloween Birthday Party

Kendall Jenner is kicking off her birthday celebrations!

While the supermodel doesn't officially turn 24 until Nov. 3, she decided to get the party started a few days early. On Thursday night, Kendall hosted a star-studded Halloween birthday celebration at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood. Kourtney Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Caitlyn Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith and Kaia Gerber were among the celebs in attendance at the bash, celebrating alongside the birthday girl. Kendall's brother, Rob Kardashian, was also spotted at the party in honor of his sister.

"Everyone came dressed in costume and went all out with makeup and props," a source tells E! News. "There was dancing all night and a photo booth. The club looked amazing with glowing jack o' lanterns hanging from the ceiling and big cobwebs to walk through."

For her birthday party, Kendall appeared to dress as a fairy, showing off her golden wings on social media. The Hadids also turned heads with their costumes, with Gigi dressing up as Jim Carrey's character from The Mask, while Bella channeled Catwoman. Kacey Musgraves also attended the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's party, dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.