Liam Hemsworth's New Love Maddison Brown Absolutely Nails Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume

Rise and shine!

Maddison Brown just won Halloween with her instantly iconic Kylie Jenner costume. The Dynasty actress, who has been making headlines recently for her romance with Liam Hemsworth, took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her Kylie look in a series of posts. For the holiday celebration, Maddison replicated the beauty mogul's ensemble from her now-infamous Kylie Cosmetics office tour video.

As fans of the E! star will know, Kylie's office tour went viral thanks to her "Rise and Shine" vocals. The clip of the 22-year-old star singing to her daughter Stormi Webster has taken over the internet, and was the emphasis of Maddison's Halloween costume. For her Kylie look, Maddison recreated the E! star's Chanel dress that she wore in the office tour video, while also wearing a long brunette wig to complete her Kylie transformation.

"hrrrrRiseee and shaaaiiiiine," Maddison captioned one photo of her Kylie ensemble.