And the Most Popular Celebrity Halloween Costume of 2019 Was...

Sorry Heidi Klum, but 2019 might just have a new Halloween Queen!
The biggest Halloween trend this year in Hollywood? Celebs dressing up as other celebs. Sure, some stars donned costumes of famous characters, but even more decided to dress as the actual celeb.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Brad Goreski both took inspo from Jennifer Lopez's iconic Gucci dress, while Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka dressed as the Olsen twins.
Lily Allen, meanwhile, paid Halloween homage to Kris Jenner, and, in a true mic-drop moment, Ciara and Russell Wilson recreated an iconic Beyoncé and Jay-Z moment flawlessly, and Jessica Biel dressed as husband Justin Timberlake from his *NSYNC days. Well played.
A few other celeb-on-celeb costumes included Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson as Perri Lister and Billy Idol, Kevin Hart as The Rock, Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg as wedding Justin Bieber, HAIM as Hanson (truly inspired), and former Bachelor Nick Viall as future Bachelor Peter Weber.
But there was one celebrity that managed to inspire the most costumes (and black tears) this Halloween season...and it was Billie Eilish! (Sorry Post Malone, you're so 2018.)
The "Bad Guy" singer had not one, not two, not three but six celebs dress up as her, rocking her signature black hair and chain necklaces.
Nina Dobrev dressed up as the 17-year-old breakout star at the Casamigos Halloween Party last weekend with an all-orange sweat-suit and green hair, while British songstress Anne-Marie's take on her look even impressed the singer.
"This s--t tripping me out," she captioned a video of Anne-Marie's on Instagram, calling her look, "Very accurate."
Nina Dobrev instagram, Stephanie Beatriz Instagram, David Beckham Instagram
Billie also weighed in on The Good Place star Jameela Jamil's look, which she sported at a Spotify event, saying it also was accurate.
Jameela wasn't the only sitcom star to dress as the "Bury a Friend" singer as Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz rocked a neon-green look for the holiday.
Model and actress Poppy Delevingne was another celeb to take inspo from Billie, sporting black and blue hair, black tears and safety goggles as the ultimate accessory. Her Instagram caption? "It's HALLOWEEN, duh."
But the most adorable take on Billie's signature look was Harper Beckham, the 8 year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham, who dressed as her favorite artist to go trick-or-treating with the family.
"Harper Seven LOVES @billieeilish (and a heavy eye!," Victoria captioned a pic of Harper's makeup on Instagram.
She wore a blue wig, black tears and a mostly white sweat-suit a la the "When The Party's Over" music video Billie, completing her look with gold chains and the poses to match.
So what were some of the other celeb costumes this year? Check out all of the spooky, silly or (possibly) shady outfits...
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
For her annual Halloween party, the supermodel stepped out as a gory alien.
Cardi B & Kulture Kiari
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper's 15-month-old daughter got into the Halloween spirit with an adorable Moana costume.
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka
The duo follows their longstanding Harris-Burtka family Halloween tradition with an elaborate family costume. This year, along with 9-year-old twins Gideon and Harper, they dress up as famous artists throughout history.
Instagram
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson
The singer and her main man draw inspiration from Billy Idol and Perry Lister and pack on the PDA.
Brad Goreski
The stylist channels his inner J.Lo by breaking out that Versace jungle dress.
Instagram
John Stamos
"Yes, your dad is really Ernesto De La Cruz!" the Fuller House star jokingly tells his daughter.
Instagram
Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mitika
The Modern Family star and his husband dress as Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas.
Instagram
Dakota Fanning
The actress is doing the "scrub a dub dub" in the tub, but without the water.
Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.
Need a hint? The caption is: "Great Scott!!!"
Instagram
Nikki & Brie Bella
The Bella fam shows everyone how it's done with their Disney inspired costumes.
Instagram
Debra Messing
The Will & Grace star reveals, "And this year it's... JOAN OF ARC!"
Instagram
Charlize Theron
Charlize jokes, "My mom was upset they didn't pick her to play Morticia so she gets this one night."
Instagram
Molly Sims
"There's no place like home#wizardofoz #happyhalloween," the star captions her adorable family photo.
Instagram
Mindy Kaling
Cliff Booth, reporting for duty.
Instagram
Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard
With the Shepard-Bell family it's always Christmas.
Instagram
Hoda Kotb
"Another Halloween in the books," the Today host shares.
Instagram
Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade
According to Gabbi, this is the "Garden Growths Wade Version."
Instagram
Frankie Grande
Ariana Grande's big bro gives her a run for her money in this scary look.
Instagram
Bella Hadid
We don't remember Fred Flinstone looking this attractive.
Instagram
Pink
Bravo once again to this fierce family. "Happy Halloween from the punk rock spider people," the singer shared.
Jessie James Decker
Toy Story has never looked cuter thanks to this famous family.
Instagram
Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin
"HAPPY HALLOWEEN from Cinderella, Prince Charming, the Fairy God Mother and Gus Gus," the Whine Down podcast host shared.
Instagram
Jason Aldean
"Happy Halloween from the Aldeans of Winterfell. #gameofthrones #motherofdragons," the country singer shared alongside wife Brittany Aldean.
Instagram
Lauren Alaina
"Daenerys no way I could have had a better King of the North. @hardy Thank for dressing up with me!" the Dancing With the Stars contestant shared on Instagram.
Instagram
Ryan Lochte
Meet the cutest Flinstones of Halloween 2019.
Instagram
Chelsea Houska
The Teen Mom 2 star's kids can't help but make us smile.
Instagram
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos
"#Marriage," the LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host joked online.
Instagram
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin
Happy Halloween from the self-proclaimed "unicorn family."
Instagram
Deena Nicole Cortese
The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star goes big for CJ's first Halloween! "Happy Halloween from my family to yours! #jasmine #aladdin #abu #teambuck @cbuckner_," she wrote on Instagram.
Instagram
Katie Couric
"I want to collect your blood. HappyHalloween!" the journalist shared when channeling CEO Elizabeth Holmes.
Instagram
Sofia Richie
"Sleeping Beauty was woke last night," the supermodel shared on Instagram the night before Halloween.
Instagram
Jenni "JWoww" Farley
Partyssssssss here! happy Halloween," the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared online.
NBC NEWS’ TODAY
Today
Everybody dance Today! Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and the entire gang of NBC's morning show recreate iconic dance scenes live on the plaza.
Instagram/Wendy Williams Show
Wendy Williams
How you doin'? The Wendy Williams Show host is the ringmaster of the circus on her talk show.
Instagram
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
"Surprising my baby at his Halloween Party," the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared with her followers.
Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television
The Real
Loni Love, Tamera Mowry , Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai do not disappoint with their bright, festive costumes.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Cardi B & Ellen DeGeneres
Okurrrrr! The host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show gets into the Halloween spirit.
Instagram
Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon
"Tell me something boy...." the Bachelor in Paradise couple shared on Instagram when channeling A Star Is Born.
Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Talk
Carrie Ann Inaba (Jennifer Lopez), Sharon Osbourne (Stevie Nicks), Eve (RuPaul), and Marie Osmond (Gwen Stefani) and Sheryl Underwood delight audiences with their costumes.
Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood
Nick Cannon
On the night before Halloween, The Masked Singer host heads to Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
Instagram
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino
"Happy Halloween," Lauren Sorrentino shared on Instagram when posing with her husband. "Makeup: @lauren_damelio."
Instagram
Tom Brady
"Thursday Practice Notes: Brady (QB) - Did Not Practice - Refused to take off stormtrooper helmet. #happyhalloween," the football stud joked on social media.
ABC/Live With Kelly and Ryan
LIVE With Kelly & Ryan
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest pay tribute to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road" classic hit.
Instagram
True Thompson
"SwanLake with TuTu," Khloe Kardashian revealed on Instagram with a costume from Pottery Barn Kids. "Halloween look 1. You know I have many more to share."
Instagram
Ryan Seacrest
"@Diplo here on the 1's and 2's filling in for Seacrest. Dropping some maj BPMs right now.... Lesss get it! #Halloween," the iHeartRadio host shared after On-Air With Ryan Seacrest.
Instagram
Meghan McCain
"Come play with us.... #Halloween2019 #eviltwins #TheShining," The View star shared on Instagram with her co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin.
Instagram
Catelynn Lowell
"Jack jack and a T-Rex! Happy Halloween," the Teen Mom OG star shared on Instagram with a picture of her kids.
ABC/Paula Lobo
Good Morning America
The stars of ABC's morning show travel back to the '70s for a disco-themed Halloween.
