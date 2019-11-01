Kim Kardashian and Her Kids Channel Another Iconic Family on Halloween

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 9:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Twitter

America's reality star family meets the Stone Age. 

It's no secret the Kardashian-Jenners love dressing up for Halloween and this year, they did not disappoint with a handful of detailed looks, including Khloe Kardashian as Disney villain Cruella de Vil and Kylie Jenner as princess Ariel. After revealing her transformation into Legally Blonde's Elle Woods, Kim Kardashian unveiled her family's adorable costume theme for 2019: The Flintstones!

In photos shared on Instagram, the reality star, in costume as Betty Rubble, posed with her four famous kids, North WestSaint WestChicago West and Psalm West, who were clearly dressed up as Wilma Flintstone, Fred Flintstone, Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble. In a family photo, it looks like dad Kanye West made an incognito appearance dressed as Dino, the pet dinosaur, which accidentally scared Chicago. 

"This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn't get the concept yet!" Kim explained on Instagram. "So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flinstones [sic] dreams come true!"

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2019

Guess there's one thing left to say about the family's costumes this year: yabba dabba doo!

For more of the famous family's many costumes this year, keep scrolling!

Kourtney Kardashian, Halloween 2019, Vampira

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney, is that you?! Because all we see is Vampira. 

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Halloween, Birthdays

Instagram

Kylie Jenner

The makeup mogul channeled a glamorous elf for one of her Halloween looks. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Halloween

RAAK / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian

"Howdy y'all," the reality star wrote on Instagram. 

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram, Halloween

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True Thompson

We've never seen a cuter little lion!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram, Halloween

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson

The Kardashian sister channeled the famous Disney villain Cruella de Vil while her daughter was a pint-sized Dalmatian. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster

Up, up and away! 

Article continues below

Kris Jenner, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Kris Jenner

Día De Los Muertos is right around the corner, and KJ is ready to celebrate.

True Thompson, Halloween 2019

Instagram

True Thompson

When it's time for Halloween, Khloe Kardashian never picks out just one outfit for her daughter.

Kim Kardashian, Legally Blonde Halloween, Instagram

Kim Kardashian

Paging Elle Woods! Someone stole your Legally Blonde look.

Article continues below

North West, Penelope Disick, Halloween 2019

Instagram

North West & Penelope Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian's daughters get into the holiday spirit at school.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson

Mommy-daughter moment! 

Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster

"My baby!!!!!!!! I cant handle this!!!!" Kylie Jenner wrote on Instagram after her daughter recreated one of mom's most memorable looks.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Ariel Halloween Costume

Kylie Jenner

"Ariel grew up," the Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul shared with her followers when paying tribute to The Little Mermaid.

True Thompson, Halloween 2019

Instagram

True Thompson

"Oompa loompa doompety da If you're not greedy, you will go far," Khloe Kardashian shared as her daughter explored a candy store. "You will live in happiness too Like the Oompa Loompa Doompety do Doompety do."

True Thompson, Halloween 2019

Instagram

True Thompson

Boo at the pumpkin patch! Everywhere she goes this month, True dressed for the festive holiday.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou, Madonna, Britney Spears, Halloween 2019, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner & Stassie Karanikolaou

Remember that infamous kiss between Britney Spears and Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards? This Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her BFF sure do.

True Thompson, Halloween 2019

Instagram

True Thompson

"SwanLake with TuTu," Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram when revealing her daughter's first Halloween look for 2019. "You know I have many more to share."

Kylie Jenner, Halloween 2019

Kylie Jenner

When your BFF hosts a Playboy party, you "pull up" in style.

Article continues below

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Saint West , North West , Chicago West , Psalm West , Halloween , , Kardashian News , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.