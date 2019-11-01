Kane Brown Drops Touching Tribute to Daughter Two Days After Her Birth

by emily belfiore | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 8:54 AM
Kane Brown has found his new muse.
The country singer and his wife Katelyn Jae welcomed their baby girl Kingsley Rose on Wednesday—and he has already written a song about her! Just two days after the little one was born, Kane released his new single "For My Daughter." The song is a touching tribute to his little bundle of joy, and from the sound of it, he's been really looking forward to becoming a dad.
Kane vows to be a good father to Kingsley throughout the song, listing each of the precious father-daughter moments he can't wait to experience with his child.
"Someone to play catch with / out in the backyard," the adorable song begins. "To pick up the pieces / of your first broken heart. Someone to say slow down / when you turn 16. I grew up without a dad / I'm gonna be the best one I can be."
Sound familiar? The "Good As You" singer hinted that a song dedicated to his daughter was on the way back in September. He posted what turned out to be the chorus of "For My Daughter" on his Instagram, captioning the post, "Song to my baby girl."
"I wrote this song when I found out we were officially going to become parents," Kane said in a press release announcing the single. "I meant every word, and cannot wait to watch her grow up."
The lyrics read, "They say dads are suppose to shape you in a way I guess mine did, I knew what I wouldn't do if I ever had a kid, they say history repeats its self, but I guess that's up to me, I grew up without a dad so I'm gonna be the best one I can be, yeah I'm gonna be a dad and I'm gonna be the best one I can be."
Kane and Katelyn took to Instagram to announce that their daughter had arrived, sharing a sweet pic of the new family of three. "KB3," Kane captioned the photo. "Welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!"
The Browns first announced that they were expecting in April, posting a photo of Katelyn's sonogram to break the exciting news. "It's been so hard keeping this a secret," the "Heaven" crooner wrote. "But the KB'S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3. IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
