Kane Brown Drops Touching Tribute to Daughter Two Days After Her Birth

Kane Brown has found his new muse.

The country singer and his wife Katelyn Jae welcomed their baby girl Kingsley Rose on Wednesday—and he has already written a song about her! Just two days after the little one was born, Kane released his new single "For My Daughter." The song is a touching tribute to his little bundle of joy, and from the sound of it, he's been really looking forward to becoming a dad.

Kane vows to be a good father to Kingsley throughout the song, listing each of the precious father-daughter moments he can't wait to experience with his child.

"Someone to play catch with / out in the backyard," the adorable song begins. "To pick up the pieces / of your first broken heart. Someone to say slow down / when you turn 16. I grew up without a dad / I'm gonna be the best one I can be."