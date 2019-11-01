EXCLUSIVE!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Cast Takes on the Drama of the Spotlight

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 9:00 AM

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney

You haven't seen High School Musical like this before. Ahead of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere, E! News has your exclusive first look at some very dramatic gallery photos of the cast, including Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.

And, yes, the title is correct, it's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The new Disney+ series is set at East High School, the setting and filming location of the original HSM movies, and features members of the drama club and faculty advisors as they work their way to opening night of their school's production of High School Musical: The Musical. Look for showmances, tested friendships, new bonds and rivalries as the students come together to stage HSM: The Musical for the series.

The show follows Ricky (Bassett), who is going out for the musical to win back ex-girlfriend Nini (Rodrigo). But Nini returned to summer camp with a new boyfriend. There's Miss Jenn (Reinders), the drama teacher; Gina (Wylie), a transfer student and diehard theater kid; E.J. (Cornett), Nini's new boyfriend; Kourtney (Reneé), a fashionista feminist; Ashlyn (Lester), an aspiring songwriter; Carols (Rodriguez), the student choreographer; Big Red (Saperstein), Ricky's best friend; and Mr. Mazzara (St. Cyr), East High's S.T.E.M. teacher.

See the new images below.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney

E.J.

Matt Cornett as E.J.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney

Ricky

Joshua Bassett as Ricky.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney

E.J.

Matt Cornett as E.J.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney

Ricky

Joshua Bassett as Ricky.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney

Nini

Olivia Rodrigo as Nini.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney

Gina

Sofia Wylie as Gina.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney

Kourtney

Dara Reneé as Kourtney.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney

Carlos

Frankie A. Rodriguez as Carlos.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney

Ashlyn

Julia Lester as Ashlyn.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney

Big Red

Larry Saperstein as Big Red.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney

Ricky and Nini

Olivia Rodrigo as Nini and Joshua Bassett as Ricky.

In case it wasn't clear, this is a mockumentary comedy. Tim Federle created the series and serves as executive producer. Tamra Davis, Oliver Goldstick, Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush are also executive producers on the series. A special preview of the streaming series will air on ABC, Disney Channel and Freeform on Friday, Nov. 8.

Disney+ has already ordered a second season of the series.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the next chapter of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to Disney+. Tim and this talented cast have delivered a first season that is uplifting, funny, touching and relatable across generations. We are confident that the world, like us, will want much more of these characters, incredible songs and moments of joy," Ricky Strauss, president of Content & Marketing at Disney+, said in a statement.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premieres on Disney+ on November 12.

