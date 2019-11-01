Heidi Klum's Bloody Halloween Costume Is Truly Her Scariest Yet

You can say Heidi Klum's latest Halloween costume was truly out of this world.

For the milestone 20th year of her signature Halloween party, the supermodel truly outdid herself. After embodying the likes of an ogre, butterfly, werewolf and ape among many, many more, the star topped herself once again as an alien that, let's just say you don't want to get close to.

Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz debuted their finished looks as they made their grand entrance to new NYC eatery Cathédrale, the site of the star-studded party this year, in a truck with glass walls adorned with biohazard symbols. The supermodel fully embraced her frightening and gory character as she hissed at reporters and photographers on the red carpet. As Kaulitz, it looks like he was dressed as the unfortunate astronaut who discovered her, as evidenced by his bloodied face and broken helmet.

As per usual, no detail was overlooked for Klum and Kaulitz's costumes. The star spent the entire day getting into costume inside an Amazon Books store in the Big Apple. On Instagram, she announced her location and invited people to visit while also sitting in front of a window for those on the street to observe.