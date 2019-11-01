Heidi Klum’s 2019 Halloween Party: See Every Costume From the Star-Studded Bash

Back and better than ever!
While Heidi Klum has been a supermodel for decades, gracing runways and fashion shows around the globe, she's also the host of one of the hottest parties in Hollywood. Every Oct. 31, celebs are treated to a night of fun and mystique at the supermodel's annual Halloween bash. This year is no different.
In usual Heidi style, she pulled out all the stops and spared no expense when it came to her party. The 46-year-old dressed as an unrecognizable, bloody alien, who seemed to have abducted astronaut Tom Kaulitz during his mission in space. Not that her husband is complaining!
Of course, Heidi is known for her jaw dropping looks. This year she already unveiled one of her many costumes, a dazzling firework look which would make Katy Perry proud. Who could forget her showstopping 2017 costume when she dressed as Princess Fiona from Shrek.
If you're going to throw a party, you've got to show everyone how it's done. This year, celebs—including Mariah Carey, Maluma, Jonathan Van Ness and more—showed up in full-force rocking everything from classic costumes to unique and one of a kind ensembles for the big event, sponsored by Amazon Prime Video and Svedka Vodka.
Scroll through the gallery below to see all of this year's incredible costumes.
Heidi Klum
We'll be having nightmares thanks to the Queen of Halloween's gory, out-of-this-world getup.
Tom Kaulitz & Heidi Klum
Seems like her husband's space mission did not pan out as planned.
David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris
The duo are totally two-of-a-kind as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
Jonathan Van Ness
Is Cats still casting? Asking for a friend...
Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington
Be kind, rewind! The Queer Eye star and Harrington are bringing Blockbuster back from the dead.
Mariah Carey
She may be the Christmas Queen, but the singer knows how to rock out for Halloween too.
Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse
The Suite Life of...Princess Mononoke! The couple arrive as anime characters Ashitaka and San.
Maluma
The superstar makes a (spooky) scene on the carpet.
Georgia Fowler
Who needs breakfast at Tiffany's when you can take the coffee and pastry to go?
Hunter McGrady
Allow the Sports Illustrated star to take you under the sea.
Questlove
The musician puts his on spin on American Gothic.
Taylor Hill
Gamora, is that you? The model assembles her best Avengers costume.
Martha Hunt
The supermodel channels Milla Jovovich's Leeloo from 1997's The Fifth Element.
Maya Stepper & Mikkel Gregers
Look familiar? This duo are clearly inspired by Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton.
Elsa Hosk
She slays as Natalie Portman's stripper from 2004's Closer.
We can't wait to see how she tops herself next year!
