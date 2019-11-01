Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Make Halloween NSFW With Steamy Makeout Session

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 5:27 AM

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson celebrated Halloween with a rockin' couple's costume.

The 22-year-old Australian artist dressed up like Billy Idol and the 26-year-old singer wore a Perri Lister ensemble. The pair posted pictures of their spooktacular looks via Instagram on Thursday. From documenting the getting ready process to capturing the final transformation, the dynamic duo made sure to photograph it all. They also packed on the PDA in many of the pictures. For instance, Cyrus posted a video of the couple making out and shared a shot of them kissing in the bathroom. Simpson also posted a picture of himself posing shirtless and holding his leading lady close during the "after party."

"BILLY F--KIN IDOL LOVES PERRI F--KIN LISTER," Cyrus wrote alongside one of the images.

Overall, it seemed like the two had a great time. They even posted footage of themselves rocking out to Idol's hit "White Wedding."

Want to see more photos of their costumes?

Check out the gallery.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Instagram

Holding Each Other Close

Simpson wrapped his arms around the star.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Instagram

Dancing the Night Away

Of course, the two celebrities listened to some of Idol's songs during the evening.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Instagram

Getting Ready

A lot of work went into making these costumes.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Instagram

Packing on the PDA

"My Idol," Cyrus captioned the snapshot.

 

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Instagram

Coordinating Costumes

It looks like their jackets say it all.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Instagram

Taking a Cue From Billy & Perri

The dynamic duo channeled Idol and Lister for this year's look.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Instagram

Debuting the Final Look

This pair went all out for Halloween 2019.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Instagram

Kissing in the Bathroom

Cyrus couldn't resist giving her main man a smooch while helping him with his costume.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Instagram

Gazing Into Each Other's Eyes

It looks like their feelings for one another can't be tamed.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Instagram

Sticking Out Their Tongues

What can we say? She's just being Miley.

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Instagram

Sharing a Laugh

It looks like these two had a great time!

Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus

Instagram

Having Fun at the "After Party"

The musician held his leading lady close in this sexy snap.

TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Cody Simpson , Couples , Halloween
