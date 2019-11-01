Brad Goreski Slays In Versace Dress For Jennifer Lopez-Inspired Halloween Costume

It was the dress that started Google Images...

For Halloween this year, Brad Goreski channeled Jennifer Lopez by breaking out that infamous, Versace jungle dress, which J.Lo first made famous at the 2000 Grammys. (At the time, the superstar singer turned heads on the red carpet with then-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs.) And just like way back when, Brad caused quite the stir in the risqué low-cut, high-slit ensemble.

The stylist shared his take on the famous number on Instagram, calling himself "Jennifer Lopeski." He made sure to recreate her look to a tee by opting for the "Booty" singer's same half-up half-down ponytail, bronzed glam and silver accessories. And, of course, embracing his inner J.Lo, he struck a fierce pose for the camera.

The Born to Be Brad author's costume was met with praise in the comments section. Jenna Dewan wrote, "Oh my dear God," while Simon Huck said, "Here for this!!!!" But it was his husband Gary Janetti that had the best response: "This looks more like A-Rod."