Selena Gomez to Perform at 2019 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards have always held a special place in Selena Gomez's heart.

The pop star is set to take the stage at the 2019 AMAs, marking her first televised performance in two years. SelGo is expected to perform her new music, which dropped just last week and sparked plenty of excitement amongst her loyal fans.

Selena joins bestie Taylor Swift, who has also signed on to perform in celebration of her receiving the Decade Award.

The 27-year-old last graced the AMAs with her presence back in 2017, where she not only performed live for the first time in more than a year, but also for the first time since getting a kidney transplant. One year prior, Selena marked her return to the spotlight by attending the AMAs after taking months off to focus on her physical and mental health.

Now at yet another turning point in her personal and professional life, it's time for Selena to continue her epic comeback.