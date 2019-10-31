Adele Puts a Sexy Spin on Captain Hook for Her Halloween Costume

Captain Hook, but make it sexy.

Adele was certainly feeling herself this Halloween—and for good reason! The British pop star dressed up as a sultry version of the iconic Peter Pan character for a Halloween bash with her celebrity pals. Rocking a red animal print suit, a larger-than-life hat, gold hoops and blonde waves for days, Adele worked what her mama gave her alongside Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren.

Over the years, Adele has solidified her status as Hollywood's unofficial costume queen. She's known to drop everything to go above and beyond at the first mention of a costume party, and this year is obviously no different!

The 31-year-old's latest night out comes after fans went wild for photos of Adele at Drake's birthday party. She poked fun at her svelte figure, writing on Instagram at the time, "I used to cry but now I sweat."