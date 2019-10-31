Grey's Anatomy Celebrates A Fairly Silly Halloween

We've got a confession to make: Pac North is becoming more fun than Grey Sloan.

Yes, it's an absolute disaster, but that's sort of what makes it more fun. Who needs smooth-running operations when Pac North has unexpected mass graves and broken blood refrigerators, with an exasperated but also strangely calm Alex left to handle it all? We'll never truly abandon the hospital with which we've been through so much, but adding this new, messy place into the mix has added a new level of comedy to what had become a very serious show by the end of last season.

Tonight, on the day investors were coming to visit the hospital, Alex had to deal with both of the aforementioned problems, with some help from his wife, dressed as a Corpse Bride. They first thought it was the burial ground that had haunted the hospital and caused a bunch of patients to crash at once, but it turned out to be a faulty refrigerator storing the blood.

The whole thing ended with Alex and Jo getting sort of remarried in the courthouse, complete with vampire teeth and a joke about pregnancy.