Accessorize Your Eyes With Dove Cameron x Privé Revaux's New Glasses Collection

"I love sunglasses, like authentically, I have so many pairs. It's my favorite way to complete an outfit," Dove Cameron shared with us when we sat down to discuss her new fashion-forward capsule collection in collaboration with fan favorite and celebrity eyewear brand Privé Revaux.

If you've been looking to switch up your usual shades and trade out your old sunnies for some new eyewear that match your mood, look no further! The Dove x Privé Revaux collection which launches today has four styles inspired by some of Dove's favorite trends that will make every #OOTD pop.

With Dove Cameron's four new eyewear styles—Cameron, Celeste, Modern and Veronica—they'll become your go-to accessory to dress up and stand out in any outfit. The best part? They have personalized inspirational messages from Dove on the inside of the frames. In her own words, Dove says " I am so excited for my new collection with Privé Revaux! These four frames reflect my own personal style and truly shows the versatility when it comes to eyewear fashion."

Here are the four cool vintage-inspired styles below.