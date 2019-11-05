Look Back at All the Celebs on the Red Carpet at Last Year's People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

We are just days away from the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards!

That's right all of your favorite stars will be celebrating the best in movies, television, music and pop culture this weekend. But before the big show gets underway on Sunday, we are taking a look back at the biggest celebrity arrivals from last year's ceremony.

From Kim Kardashian flaunting her curves in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown to Chrissy Teigen rocking the red carpet in a Zuhair Murad mini dress, we still can't get over how amazing all the stars looked at last year's show.

Who can forget when the Bella Twins made heads turn in their coordinating outfits? Nikki Bella wore a bright red Dundas dress while her sister Brie Bella selected black and white Self Portrait jumpsuit for their PCAs arrival.

We know that the stars will once again be bringing their fashion A-game to this year's People's Choice Awards. We can hardly wait to all the A-listers who stun on the red carpet!

Read

2019 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Be sure to check all the best fashion moments from last year's show below and get ready for more incredible red carpet style when the People's Choice Awards airs live on E! this Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!

Scarlett Johansson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

    

Jimmy Fallon, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon

       

Nikki Bella, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Nikki Bella

In Dundas

Article continues below

Melissa McCarthy, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

         

Chrissy Teigen, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

In Zuhair Murad dressand Le Vian diamond rings 

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Jean Paul Gaultier from What Goes Around Comes Around

Article continues below

Darren Criss, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Darren Criss

      

Khloe Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian

    

Brie Bella, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Brie Bella

In Self Portrait 

Article continues below

Mila Kunis, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Mila Kunis

      

Christina Hendricks, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Christina Hendricks

       

Sarah Silverman, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstoc

Sarah Silverman

In Rhea Costa

Article continues below

Allison Janney, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

Allison Janney

    

Shay Mitchell, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Shay Mitchell

In Toni Maticevski 

Claudia Vergara, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Claudia Vergara

     

Article continues below

Tom Sandoval, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tom Sandoval

      

Kristen Doute, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kristen Doute

      

Retta, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Retta

       

Article continues below

Ariana Madix, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ariana Madix

    

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Couples

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright

     

Carson Daly, Siri Pinter, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Couples

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Carson Daly & Siri Pinter

    

Article continues below

Busy Philipps, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Busy Philipps

In Christian Siriano 

Aly Raisman, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Aly Raisman

     

Tanya Rad, Becca Tilley, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tanya Rad & Becca Tilley

Tanya in Dion Lee and tan by Cheeky Tans 

Article continues below

Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment

Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz

   

Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek, Keltie Knight, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek & Keltie Knight

    

Damon Wayans Jr., 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Damon Wayans Jr.

      

Article continues below

Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Couples

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson

     

Carissa Culiner, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Carissa Culiner

In Halston

Terry Crews, Rebecca King-Crews, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Couples

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Terry Crews & Rebecca King-Crews

      

Article continues below

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Danai Gurira

In Brock Collection dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Carolina Santo Domingo bag and Messika jewelry

Betty Gilpin, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Betty Gilpin

In Esteban Cortazar

Kat Graham, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kat Graham

In Chalayan 

Article continues below

Amber Stevens West, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Amber Stevens West

      

Tyga, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Tyga

      

Rita Ora, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Rita Ora

In Versace 

Article continues below

Amber Valletta, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Amber Valletta

     

Isaiah Mustafa, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Isaiah Mustafa

     

Camila Mendes, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Camila Mendes

In Etro dress and Tory Burch shoes

Article continues below

Sabrina Carpenter, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Sabrina Carpenter

In Tom Ford suit and H. Stern jewelry

Barbara Evans, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Bárbara Evans Clark

     

Ryan Eggold, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Ryan Eggold

     

Article continues below

Maddie Poppe, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Maddie Poppe

    

Alisha Wainwright, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Alisha Wainwright

       

Lil Rel Howery, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Lil Rel Howery

       

Article continues below

Scheana Marie, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Scheana Marie

In Meshki

Nia Jax, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

NIa Jax

     

Stassi Schroeder, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stassi Schroeder

In Jay Godfrey

Article continues below

Photos

See More From 2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Celebrities , Awards , Red Carpet , Entertainment , VG , Kim Kardashian , Chrissy Teigen , Brie Bella , Nikki Bella , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.