Look Back at All the Celebs on the Red Carpet at Last Year's People's Choice Awards

We are just days away from the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards!
That's right all of your favorite stars will be celebrating the best in movies, television, music and pop culture this weekend. But before the big show gets underway on Sunday, we are taking a look back at the biggest celebrity arrivals from last year's ceremony.
From Kim Kardashian flaunting her curves in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown to Chrissy Teigen rocking the red carpet in a Zuhair Murad mini dress, we still can't get over how amazing all the stars looked at last year's show.
Who can forget when the Bella Twins made heads turn in their coordinating outfits? Nikki Bella wore a bright red Dundas dress while her sister Brie Bella selected black and white Self Portrait jumpsuit for their PCAs arrival.
We know that the stars will once again be bringing their fashion A-game to this year's People's Choice Awards. We can hardly wait to all the A-listers who stun on the red carpet!
Be sure to check all the best fashion moments from last year's show below and get ready for more incredible red carpet style when the People's Choice Awards airs live on E! this Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Jimmy Fallon
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Nikki Bella
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
In Zuhair Murad dressand Le Vian diamond rings
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
In Jean Paul Gaultier from What Goes Around Comes Around
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Darren Criss
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Brie Bella
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Mila Kunis
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Christina Hendricks
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstoc
Sarah Silverman
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment
Allison Janney
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Shay Mitchell
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Claudia Vergara
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Tom Sandoval
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Kristen Doute
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Retta
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Ariana Madix
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Carson Daly & Siri Pinter
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Busy Philipps
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Aly Raisman
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Tanya Rad & Becca Tilley
Tanya in Dion Lee and tan by Cheeky Tans
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment
Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek & Keltie Knight
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Damon Wayans Jr.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Carissa Culiner
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Terry Crews & Rebecca King-Crews
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Danai Gurira
In Brock Collection dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Carolina Santo Domingo bag and Messika jewelry
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Betty Gilpin
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Kat Graham
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Amber Stevens West
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Tyga
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Rita Ora
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Amber Valletta
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Isaiah Mustafa
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Camila Mendes
In Etro dress and Tory Burch shoes
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Sabrina Carpenter
In Tom Ford suit and H. Stern jewelry
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Bárbara Evans Clark
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Ryan Eggold
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Maddie Poppe
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Alisha Wainwright
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Lil Rel Howery
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Scheana Marie
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
NIa Jax
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Stassi Schroeder
Photos
See More From 2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!