Kris Jenner Calls O.J. Simpson Affair Rumor "Tasteless and Disgusting" on KUWTK

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 7:00 PM
Kris Jenner is still mourning the loss of close friend Nicole Brown Simpson.
On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the famed momager opened up about the struggle she faces on the anniversary of Brown Simpson's death.
"June's always depressing though. It always reminds me of the anniversary of Nicole's death," Jenner shared with mother MJ Shannon. "And it's like, year after year, it becomes a little more faded."
As E! readers surely know, Brown Simpson was murdered alongside Ron Goldman on June 12, 1994. Since 2019 marked the 25th anniversary of the highly publicized murder, Jenner shared that she and Faye Resnick were asked to do a sit down interview. Unsurprisingly, the two friends passed on the offer.
"The last thing we want to do is keep talking about that side of it again," Jenner defended. "Just with [what] the public wants to know, and what they're interested in, is not the same thing as what our memories are and where our hearts are."
Understandably, Jenner felt "sad that this is what [Brown Simpson]'s remembered for." However, the E! personality was further triggered following a tabloid accusation that she had an affair with O.J. Simpson.
While the "hot tub hookup" claim was completely fabricated, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was still left enraged over the story.
"It's really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started the media gives it life and breath," Jenner lamented to the KUWTK camera. "And on the anniversary of Nicole's death, it's so tasteless and disgusting."
E!
Rather than ignore the unfounded gossip, Jenner decided to stand up for herself and sue the publication that printed the story.
"It's just lie after lie after lie after lie and there's only so much that one human being can take," Jenner expressed to daughters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.
Although Khloe Kardashian urged Jenner to focus "on the good," the 63-year-old businesswoman decided enough was enough.
"I think it's just really unfair to Nicole's family, my family for these stupid rumors to be flying around out there. It's always right there, under the surface," Jenner said later on. "My team has decided to take legal action because, once and for all, I have to do something about it."
Thankfully, Jenner was able to honor Brown Simpson with a lunch at Toscana, a restaurant they used to frequent together. Still, the family was unable to shake their connection to Simpson.
Not only did the controversial former football star make a video slamming the Jenner affair claims, but he also asked about the girls during a run-in with Jonathan Cheban.
"He goes, 'I know you're best friends with the girls. Please tell them I say hi,'" the KKW Beauty boss iterated to Khloe and Scott Disick. "'I'm so proud of them. I see everything that's going on.'"
Even though Jenner was happy that Simpson set the record straight, she declared that the issue was "done and done."
See everything that went down on this week's episode, including Khloe's first ever prom experience, in the recap video above!
