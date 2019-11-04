Tiffany ''New York'' Pollard Worries She Won't Be the Same "HBIC" Without Breast Implants

Tiffany "New York" Pollard will keep her hard-earned reputation, thanks! She might need to lose these implants, though.

"Can I see myself as the HBIC and still be organic?" the reality star and return patient asks herself in this clip from Monday's Botched season premiere. We certainly think so, as do Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif, but Pollard is apprehensive.

"I believe I can do it," the TV personality says first. After considering the impact of implant removal on her physique, however, Tiffany sounds a little bit less sure. "Can I do it?" she half-jokes.

Whether she wants to undergo the procedure or not, Pollard's primary concern (the reason for her latest visit to the Botched office) here is her health, which has taken a few hits recently.

"I've been getting sick," she tells Drs. Nassif and Dubrow, explaining that she's been suffering from dizziness, panic attacks and GI issues—all symptoms of Breast Implant Illness (BII), a serious post-op complication that has gained notoriety within the medical community as of late.