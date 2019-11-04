Tiffany ''New York'' Pollard Worries She Won't Be the Same "HBIC" Without Breast Implants

Tiffany "New York" Pollard will keep her hard-earned reputation, thanks! She might need to lose these implants, though.
"Can I see myself as the HBIC and still be organic?" the reality star and return patient asks herself in this clip from Monday's Botched season premiere. We certainly think so, as do Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif, but Pollard is apprehensive.
"I believe I can do it," the TV personality says first. After considering the impact of implant removal on her physique, however, Tiffany sounds a little bit less sure. "Can I do it?" she half-jokes.
Whether she wants to undergo the procedure or not, Pollard's primary concern (the reason for her latest visit to the Botched office) here is her health, which has taken a few hits recently.
"I've been getting sick," she tells Drs. Nassif and Dubrow, explaining that she's been suffering from dizziness, panic attacks and GI issues—all symptoms of Breast Implant Illness (BII), a serious post-op complication that has gained notoriety within the medical community as of late.
"The most rapidly expanding part of my practice is taking breast implants out for patients who think they may have Breast Implant Illness," Dr. Dubrow tells the Botched camera, having noted the spike in BII awareness on social media during his conversation with Tiffany.
"The truth is, when you put a foreign body into a human, it can have a lot of reactions to it," he continues. "And you can get a lot of the kinds of things that we're seeing in Tiffany." So, does this mean she's definitely having the surgery?
"I'm so scared, I don't know," Pollard admits, adding that her implants were "everything [she] ever wanted" after the doctors fixed them back in 2015. "I just don't want to look flat."
Au natural or no natural, we have a feeling that's not going to happen.
Catch up with the one and only HBIC in the full clip above!
Find all of your favorite episodes of Botched on E! in the UK