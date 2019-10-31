Channel Your Inner '90s With Nike x Olivia Kim's Nordstrom Collection

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 11:31 AM

Nike x Olivia Kim

Nordstrom has a Halloween treat for us: renowned footwear brand Nike has teamed up with fashion insider Olivia Kim on a '90s inspired collection called "No Cover", which consists of limited-edition, one-of-a-kind redesigns of classic Nike shoes, apparel, and accessories. Kim brought ultra-cool zebra print and highlighter-bright colors to this throwback line that will turn heads, stop traffic, and start a fashion frenzy amongst shoe and street style lovers.

If you're trying to elevate your shoe game, unfortunately, the collection's entire shoe stock has SOLD OUT. But if you're looking to add some vibrant, nostalgic and playful pieces to your wardrobe—all the while being sporty—the collection also includes bold sweatshirts with Betty Boop, on-trend dresses, fashion-forward fanny packs, and next level beanies that will channel your inner '90s nostalgia. Our favorite? This faux fur belt bag.

Here are seven of our favorites from the collection below.

NIKE x Olivia Kim NRG Long Sleeve Performance Tennis Dress

Ribbed panels framed in bright flat-seam stitching make the vibe both sporty and party in a Nike tennis dress styled by Nordstrom designer Olivia Kim. Also available in black

Nike x Olivia Kim
$90 Nordstrom
NIKE x Olivia Kim Heritage Faux Fur Belt Bag

Inky faux fur clads a belt bag crafted for both attention and utility by Nordstrom designer Olivia Kim in a Nike collaboration marked with a dimensional heart.

Nike x Olivia Kim
$40 Nordstrom
NIKE x Olivia Kim NRG Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

Betty Boop smiles with an unapologetic wink from the chest of a Nike crewneck sweatshirt reversed to have a fleecy exterior by designer Olivia Kim. Also available in white.

Nike x Olivia Kim
$140 Nordstrom
NIKE x Olivia Kim Betty Boop Embroidered Corduroy Baseball Cap

Betty Boop smiles with an unapologetic wink from the crown of a ball cap made from stretchy, wide-wale corduroy. Also available in blue

Nike x Olivia Kim
$32 Nordstrom
NIKE x Olivia Kim Peace Sign Cuffed Beanie

Makes a statement in this comeback beanie designed with a color-block peace symbol. Also available in black.

Nike x Olivia Kim
$32 Nordstrom
NIKE x Olivia Kim Corduroy Baseball Jersey

Upgrade your sporty side with this stretch corduroy cut in a boxy '90s profile jersey. Also available in blue.

Nike x Olivia Kim
$100 Nordstrom
NIKE x Olivia Kim NRG Puffer Coat

Elevate your outerwear with this neon green puffer coat. 

Nike x Olivia Kim
$240 Nordstrom

Shop the entire Nike x Olivia Kim collection at nordstrom.com!

