From Khloe Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen, See the Best Dressed Stars From Last Year's People's Choice Awards

There is no doubt that stars know to bring the wow factor to the E! People's Choice Awards.

Last year, A-listers made heads turn in gorgeous gowns and fun mini dresses and we are expecting the same when the nominees walk the red carpet at this weekend's PCAs.

Khloe Kardashian was a standout at last year's show when she rocked a white strapless gown with a high slit. She completed the look with glittering hoops and her signature half-up, half-down hairdo. Her sister, Kim Kardashian also stunned in a sheer vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress. 

We couldn't get over Chrissy Teigen's incredible PCAs look. She kept it fun and flirty in a sparkling patterned mini dress from Zuhair Murad for her appearance at one of Hollywood's biggest nights.

Shay Mitchell was equally stunning in a two-toned gown when arriving at last year's show. We love that she opted for a sleek, low ponytail for the People's Choice Awards.

They weren't the only celebrities who brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet. Check all the best looks from last year's show below and don't miss the 2019 People's Choice Awards airing live this Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. 

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!

Khloe Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looks angelic in a white gown with a high slit and nude heels.

Kat Graham, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kat Graham

The star is gorgeous in a forest green floor-length dress with black pumps and a chic bob hairstyle.

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

For an awing look on the red carpet, Chrissy opted for a mini dress with pink, green, black and cream embroidery from Zuhair Murad.

Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Bodycon dresses just reached a new level, thanks to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her sheer, vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress from What Goes Around Comes Around.

Mila Kunis, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Mila Kunis

The star kept it simple with a form-fitting LBD, then added a sparkling black pumps to make a statement at the award ceremony.

Scarlett Johansson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

The actress opts for a red and black corset with a reversed heart-shaped neckline, paired with black pants.

Shay Mitchell, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Shay Mitchell

The former Pretty Little Liars star wore an eye-catching two-toned dress on the red carpet with a sleek, low ponytail.

Melissa McCarthy, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

The comedian looks lovely in a black bodysuit with a patterned coat.

Rita Ora, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Rita Ora

The star dazzles in a cerulean dress with gold sequins and matching thigh-high boots.

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Danai Gurira

The Black Panther actress is bold and beautiful in a colorful skirt with feathers.

Camila Mendes, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Camila Mendes

The actress stuns a midi dress with a black and white print and yellow accents.

Susan Kelechi Watson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us star dons a three-toned dress with an ombre effect from Georges Chakra, and pairs it to silver heels, a black clutch and chandelier earrings.

Brie Bella, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Brie Bella

The Total Divas star revealed a two-toned top with off-the-shoulder details and cutouts and it's epic.

Barbara Evans, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Barbara Evans

The star dazzles in a gown with lots of textures, thanks to the sequins and feathers.

Alisha Wainwright, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Alisha Wainwright

The actress takes pinstripes to the next level with a long-sleeve pink, red and white gown.

Aisha Jade, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Aisha Jade

The blogger made an impact on the red carpet carpet with sheer, embellished mermaid gown and a pale pink box-shaped purse from The Daily Edited.

Cathy Kelley, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Cathy Kelley

The TV host brought a sultry look to the red carpet that made us take a second look. Her gown features flowing raspberry fabric with nude accents along the plunging neckline to create a whimsical fall look.

Jackie Aina, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)

Jackie Aina

The beauty blogger went for bold in dress with a bright animal prints and a black and gold waist belt.

Ariana Madix, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules star tried on a major trend: suiting. However, to stand out, she chose a suit with a colorful pattern.

Nadia Fairfax, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Nadia Fairfax

The Australian star masters fall suiting at the award show with red oversized jacket and pants and fur-lined cuffs. To finish the look, she added a matching headband.

Alejandra Azcarate, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Alejandra Azcarate

The Colombian star stepped on to the red carpet with a look you couldn't miss. Between her larger-than-life sleeves and feathered bag, her style was epic.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!

