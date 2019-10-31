Jada and Will Smith Share Touching Tributes for Daughter Willow's 19th Birthday

Break out the tissues and cue the happy tears!

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith aren't shy when it comes to talking about how proud and inspired they are by their children. On Thursday, Willow Smith celebrated her 19th birthday, and the doting parents took to Instagram to share how proud they are of the young woman she is becoming. Both tributes were not only touching, but also gave a sweet peek inside the personal lives of the Smith's.

Jada created a sweet video of happy moments and pics with Willow from over the years. We see the two when Willow was just a baby to flash forwards of clips of Willow performing on stage being watched by her famous and talented parents. At one point in the video, Will and Jada cuddle while cheering on their girl. "That's our baby," Jada told her loving husband at one point in the video.