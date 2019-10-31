Jada and Will Smith Share Touching Tributes for Daughter Willow's 19th Birthday

Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET
Break out the tissues and cue the happy tears!
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith aren't shy when it comes to talking about how proud and inspired they are by their children. On Thursday, Willow Smith celebrated her 19th birthday, and the doting parents took to Instagram to share how proud they are of the young woman she is becoming. Both tributes were not only touching, but also gave a sweet peek inside the personal lives of the Smith's.
Jada created a sweet video of happy moments and pics with Willow from over the years. We see the two when Willow was just a baby to flash forwards of clips of Willow performing on stage being watched by her famous and talented parents. At one point in the video, Will and Jada cuddle while cheering on their girl. "That's our baby," Jada told her loving husband at one point in the video.
If that wasn't enough to get the waterworks going, Jada also had some sweet words to caption the video with. "Happy Birthday Willow! You are 19 this Willoween!" Jada wrote. "What a powerhouse you are in all your precious gentleness and blooming heart. I'm so proud of the woman you are becoming and it is my joy in learning how to love you and honor you more and more every day. Shine and fly Lovely."
Leave it to her pops to really get the tears flowing. Will treated his followers to a sweet personal video of him teaching his baby girl how to drive years ago. In it we see Willow sitting on her dad's lap as she navigates a driveway in the family car. The video itself is super cute, but it was Will's accompanying caption that gave all the feels.
"My Bean is 19 today! This was your first driving lesson," he shared. "But after this day, You took over the Teaching & I became the student. You taught me what it REALLY means to Love somebody. You taught me to let go of my dreams (demands) of what you could (should) be... and to Trust (Surrender) to your personal Visions for your life. It has been an awe-inspiring pleasure watching you Blossom, @willowsmith."
Happy birthday, Willow!
