Jenelle Evans and David Eason Split as Former Teen Mom Star Hints at Divorce

It's over between Jenelle Evans and David Eason, following months of drama.

The former Teen Mom 2 star announced on her Instagram page on Thursday that she has filed papers to end their two-year marriage and that she and her children, including her and Eason's 2-year-old daughter Ensley, have moved away from him.

"I've mostly kept off social media these past few days because I've been focused on making some big life decisions," she wrote. "I've lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn't been pretty. But its been my life. Like anyone else I want what's best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I've started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I'm starting that now."

"The kids and I have moved away from David," she continued. "Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked me how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you'll hear from us again soon."

When asked about the split, Evans' mom Barbara Evans, who has custody of the former reality star's eldest child, 9-year-old son Jace, told E! News, "It's true. It's all new."