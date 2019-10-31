Watch Tiffany Haddish Hilariously Freak Out In the Us Haunted House

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 9:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tiffany Haddish, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Haunted houses aren't supposed to be this hilarious. 

Tiffany Haddish went through the Us haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood along with producer Andy from The Ellen DeGeneres Show for Halloween. Ellen DeGeneres likes to send Andy for a fright every year, and this time, funny lady Tiffany got to go through it with him. What ensued was absolutely hysterical. Well, for viewers at least. 

The two got their first scare while standing outside the haunted house waiting to go in, and from there the antics just kept getting better. "Momma no! Momma no!" was a phrase Tiffany yelled throughout most of the experience. Including, "I told your motherf--king ass" to Andy on multiple occasions. 

While the two were supposed to be in it together, Andy used Tiffany as a human shield throughout multiple parts of the house. "We're not trying to f--k with you, Lupita," Tiffany screamed at the actor playing the character Red from the film. 

Watch

Tiffany Haddish Is Ready for the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

"Summertime Santa coming for us," Tiffany joked when they entered a room full of people dressed in red jumpsuits like in the film. Just when the pair thought it was over, they went outside only to be scared by a few more performers. 

"Ellen, it wasn't too bad," Andy reassured her at the end. However, Tiffany had a few different thoughts. "I see you, Lupita!" she angrily joked. 

Never has a haunted house been so hysterical! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Ellen DeGeneres , Tiffany Haddish , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Lupita Nyong'o , Halloween , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.