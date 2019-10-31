True Thompson Is the Most Adorable Swan Princess for Halloween

True Thompson's Halloween costumes have begun.

It's no secret the 1-year-old youngster's famous mom loves dressing her little one up for Halloween. For the baby's first experience with the holiday last year, Khloe Kardashian kept the pint-sized costumes coming, turning her daughter into adorable renditions of a panda, lamb, flamingo and unicorn among many others.

"Don't judge me, I have more costumes to post lol," the reality star wrote on Instagram at the time.

A year later, we're expecting the same level of commitment from Khloe and True—and judging by the toddler's first Halloween look, this mother and daughter are committing!

The Good American mogul shared a handful of snaps of her daughter standing by some rocks by a pond, donning a swan costume and bejeweled headband. "SwanLake with TuTu Halloween look 1," Kardashian wrote on Instagram.