Kylie Jenner Is Red Hot as The Little Mermaid’s Ariel in Latest Halloween Costume

Ariel, is that you?

Kylie Jenner went under the sea for Halloween with a spot-on Little Mermaid costume. The 22-year-old continued her Halloween winning streak by dressed up as Ariel from the iconic Disney film, complete with a convincing red wig, purple sea-shell bustier, and a sparkly green skirt that featured fish scale detailing.

Adding a little more va-va voom to Ariel's signature look, Kylie opted for fishnet sleeves to wear over her top and a pair of pearl drop earrings. She even sported a bedazzled Flounder purse! "Ariel grew up…," the Kylie Skin founder wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of her look with her followers.

As if her costume couldn't get any cuter, it appears that Kylie was part of an epic Disney princess group costume with her pals Stassie Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer. For their part, Kylie's besties came to slay as Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Jasmine, and Belle, respectively.