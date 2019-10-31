Kylie Jenner Is Red Hot as The Little Mermaid’s Ariel in Latest Halloween Costume

by emily belfiore | Thu., Oct. 31, 2019 7:29 AM

Kylie Jenner, Ariel Halloween Costume

Ariel, is that you?

Kylie Jenner went under the sea for Halloween with a spot-on Little Mermaid costume. The 22-year-old continued her Halloween winning streak by dressed up as Ariel from the iconic Disney film, complete with a convincing red wig, purple sea-shell bustier, and a sparkly green skirt that featured fish scale detailing.

Adding a little more va-va voom to Ariel's signature look, Kylie opted for fishnet sleeves to wear over her top and a pair of pearl drop earrings. She even sported a bedazzled Flounder purse! "Ariel grew up…," the Kylie Skin founder wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of her look with her followers.

As if her costume couldn't get any cuter, it appears that Kylie was part of an epic Disney princess group costume with her pals Stassie Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer. For their part, Kylie's besties came to slay as Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Jasmine, and Belle, respectively.

Join us in singing: Wish we could be… part of Kylie's friend group!  

If you've been keeping up with Kylie's costumes, Ariel marks her third getup this spooky season. For her first costume, Stormi's mom dressed up as Madonna and recruited Stassie to channel Britney Spears from their infamous VMAs performance.

Disney Princess group costume

Instagram

The duo also dressed up as Playboy bunnies for Stassie's Playboy-themed Halloween bash. "stas said I'm having a playboy party.. pull up," Kylie shared on Instagram, along with pictures of her and Stassie in their costumes.

They channeled vintage pin-up girls by wearing black satin bodysuits, a collared bow tie choker, black tights and bunny ears. Maybe they were inspired by Kylie's steamy Playboy shoot from earlier this year…

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Halloween , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
