Ellen DeGeneres, Savannah Guthrie and More TV Hosts Celebrate Halloween With Spooktacular Costumes

Happy Halloween!
A few of your favorite TV hosts got into the holiday spirit on Thursday by dressing up in some spooktacular costumes.
Take Ellen DeGeneres, for instance. The 61-year-old celebrity took a cue from Cardi B's character in Hustlers and transformed into "Cardi E."
"E is for Ellen. It's also my bra size," she quipped.
Let's just say the rapper approved and even gave DeGeneres some twerking tips.
Still, she wasn't the only one to have a little bit of fun. Per tradition, the Today hosts also dressed up. This year, they revisited popular dance moves for an "Everybody Dance" theme. For instance, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly channeled Sandy and Danny from Grease and rocked out to "You're the One That I Want." Similarly, Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist drew inspiration from Dirty Dancing's Baby and Johnny and performed the iconic lift from the "Time of My Life" number.
Good Morning America also went with a dancing theme. GMA recreated Studio 44 and went with a '70s, disco lineup. For instance, Michael Strahan went as a member of The Bee Gees, and Robin Roberts went as Donna Summer.
For a real treat, check out the photos below:
Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The comedian channeled Cardi B's character in Hustlers and dressed up as "Cardi E."
Jenna Bush Hager & Willie Geist, Today
Nobody puts Baby in the corner. The two had the time of their lives dressing up like Baby and Johnny from Dirty Dancing. They even did the famous lift!
Craig Melvin & Al Roker, Today
The two morning show stars revisited The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and did the famous "Carlton" dance.
Dylan Dreyer, Today
No matter the weather, this meteorologist isn't afraid to bust a move. Dreyer recreated Elaine's famous moves from Seinfeld.
Peter Alexander, Today
Everybody cut footloose! Alexander definitely did when he dressed up like Kevin Bacon in Footloose.
Savannah Guthrie & Carson Daly, Today
Sandy and Danny, is that you? The dynamic duo rocked out to the popular Grease hit "You're the One That I Want."
Sheinelle Jones, Today
Jones drew inspiration from Janet Jackson and performed a show-stopping routine.
Hoda Kotb, Today
The morning show anchor took a cue from John Travolta and went as Tony from Saturday Night Fever.
The Whole Team, Today
The group certainly proved they can bust a few moves.
Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show
"I always say we're a circus. So, let me give you the ringmaster," the host said upon gracing the stage. "Happy Halloween!"
Amy Robach & Sara Haines, Good Morning America
The Beat Goes on! The TV stars dressed up as Sonny and Cher for this year's theme.
Ginger Zee, Good Morning America
The meteorologist was hopelessly devoted to this year's theme and dressed up like Olivia Newton John. She even came out on roller skates!
Michael Strahan, Good Morning America
Stayin' Alive! The anchor threw it back to the '70s in this Bee Gees costume. He was joined by Gio Benitez and Whit Johnson.
Lara Spencer, Good Morning America
Did someone say cabaret? Spencer channeled Liza Minnelli for this year's ensemble.
Robin Roberts, Good Morning America
The morning show anchor looked groovy in her Donna Summer costume.
Sam Champion, Good Morning America
Who's ready to do the YMCA? Champion certainly was when he dressed up as a member of the Village People.
George Stephanopoulos, Good Morning America
The anchor kept the party going by announcing the entire lineup from the DJ booth.
The Whole Group, Good Morning America
These stars showed they can really boogie down.
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
You need to calm down after seeing the co-hosts' nod to Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's music video looks.
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
'Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo."
Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
Did someone say Pennywise? Seacrest turned the creepy clown into a YouTube makeup artist.
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
The celebrities took a little inspiration from Lil Nas X and took their horses to the Old Town Road.
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Addams Family was ready for these frightful festivities.
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
Ripa was just a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world.
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
The stars were ready to ride into another year of terrific costumes with these cowboy and cowgirl getups.
We can't wait until next year!