Cardi B Teams Up With Ellen DeGeneres' Cardi E for Halloween Twerk Session

You've met Karla Kardashian, now say hello to Cardi E.

Ellen DeGeneres revealed her 2019 Halloween costume on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, and true to form, it's a hilarious tribute to one of the most famous women in the game right now: Cardi B.

Dressed in a black sequined dress with crystal accents, a long blonde wig and extra long nails, the host shared her look with her audience, saying it was in tribute to the rapper's character in Hustlers. DeGeneres got into character by showing off her twerking skills and saying Cardi's iconic "okurr," and you know what they say: say "okurr" three times in a row and Cardi B will appear.

The 27-year-old star sauntered on the stage while Cardi E shook her groove thing, then the superstar artist gave her twin some twerking tips. "That'll get you a couple bucks right there!" Kulture's mama said to a dancing DeGeneres. "I'll buy a lap dance from you."