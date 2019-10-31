Cardi B Teams Up With Ellen DeGeneres' Cardi E for Halloween Twerk Session

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
You've met Karla Kardashian, now say hello to Cardi E.
Ellen DeGeneres revealed her 2019 Halloween costume on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, and true to form, it's a hilarious tribute to one of the most famous women in the game right now: Cardi B.
Dressed in a black sequined dress with crystal accents, a long blonde wig and extra long nails, the host shared her look with her audience, saying it was in tribute to the rapper's character in Hustlers. DeGeneres got into character by showing off her twerking skills and saying Cardi's iconic "okurr," and you know what they say: say "okurr" three times in a row and Cardi B will appear.
The 27-year-old star sauntered on the stage while Cardi E shook her groove thing, then the superstar artist gave her twin some twerking tips. "That'll get you a couple bucks right there!" Kulture's mama said to a dancing DeGeneres. "I'll buy a lap dance from you."
Given it was the Halloween episode, Cardi B and Cardi E talked about all things spooky in their interview. "Are you scared of things?" DeGeneres asked the star.
As Cardi revealed, "I'm scared of heights, and I'm scared, like, of the dark, dark, dark." Understandable.
What she wasn't scared of, though, was DeGeneres' impersonation of her. And DeGeneres isn't the only celebrity dressing as other celebrities this spooky season.
In fact, the biggest trend Halloween 2019 in Hollywood has been famous people pretending to be other famous people. Lisa Rinna dressed as Jennifer Lopez in her iconic 2000 Grammy's dress. Jessica Biel dressed as hubby Justin Timberlake from his *NSYNC years, and Timberlake was her microphone. Tracee Ellis Ross dressed as DJ Quik. Normani was Naomi Campbell from the '90s. And Kylie Jenner dressed daughter Stormi Webster up as, well, Kylie Jenner.
As for what Cardi B is being for Halloween this year, the 27-year-old revealed to DeGeneres that she and Kulture are both going to be Moana. The cuteness!
Happy Halloween!
