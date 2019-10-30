Modern Family Celebrates Its Last Halloween

Modern Family has always loved Halloween, but this year, for its very last Halloween installment, things got a little depressing.

Everybody was realizing that the kids were growing up and Halloween was no longer the event it used to be, so it was time for the adults to try and have a little fun of their own.

Phil was dismayed that nothing he did was able to scare Claire, even as he pretended to be murdered with an ax and took her to a terrifying Japanese horror movie. On the way home from the movie, they walked past a creepy house and thought to check on the old woman who lived there, because they didn't see her in the window. Claire ended up discovering a skeleton waiting in a chair by the window, only to turn around and discover that it was all an extremely elaborate prank by Phil, who had been planning this scare for 11 and a half months.

He knew the house was empty, so he concocted the story of the old woman who lived there, even subscribing to Meals on Wheels and putting up fliers as her, and planned this night of skeleton-finding that might actually scare Claire.