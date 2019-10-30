Ariana Grande's The Twilight Zone-Inspired Costume Will Seriously Freak You Out

Ariana Grande is inviting you into the Twilight Zone.

After several days of dropping hints and spooky sneak peeks, the pop star has finally debuted one hell of a Halloween costume.

Inspired a 1960 The Twilight Zone episode called "Eye of the Beholder," Ariana portrays the woman in the episode who undergoes a series of surgeries to look "normal." But when her facial bandages are removed and it's revealed that she's been beautiful all along, the surgeons—whose body parts are disfigured and pig-like—deem the surgery a fail. Much to the woman's horror, she's then exiled to a village where such pretty features aren't so out of the ordinary.

The moral of this creepy tale? Beauty really is in the eye of the beholder.

In true Ari fashion, she put her own spin on the look by rocking her signature ponytail and sexily posing à la her "Dangerous Woman" music video.