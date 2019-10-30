Bachelor in Paradise's John Paul Jones Wasn't ''Mature'' Enough for Tayshia Adams, Source Says

Bachelor Nation is still mourning this breakup.

Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones announced on Wednesday that they decided to go their separate ways. According to Adams, who shared the news on Instagram, she and JPJ were both busy and living in different time zones, which made things hard on their relationship.

"The reality was, we were living on opposite coasts, and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other," she shared in her candid post. "We truly did the best we could, but at this time have decided that what is best for the both of us is to go our separate ways. We are the best of friends and will continue to remain in each other's life because regardless of the situation, we make each other happy."

However, a source tells E! News it was more than having separate schedules and living on different coasts that caused their split.