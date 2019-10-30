EXCLUSIVE!

Bachelor in Paradise's John Paul Jones Wasn't ''Mature'' Enough for Tayshia Adams, Source Says

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 4:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tayshia Adams, John Paul Jones, Instagram

Instagram

Bachelor Nation is still mourning this breakup.

Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones announced on Wednesday that they decided to go their separate ways. According to Adams, who shared the news on Instagram, she and JPJ were both busy and living in different time zones, which made things hard on their relationship.

"The reality was, we were living on opposite coasts, and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other," she shared in her candid post. "We truly did the best we could, but at this time have decided that what is best for the both of us is to go our separate ways. We are the best of friends and will continue to remain in each other's life because regardless of the situation, we make each other happy."

However, a source tells E! News it was more than having separate schedules and living on different coasts that caused their split.

Read

Bachelor in Paradise Stars Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones Split

"They definitely really liked each other but Tayshia is older than JPJ and in the long term needs somebody a little more mature," the insider shared. "She is just more realistic about it and they still had a lot of getting to know each other to do after the show."

According to the source, the pair's romance wasn't "that serious" either.

"They weren't ever going to move in together," the insider explained. "It was just a fun fling and ran its course and didn't end up working out."

Despite the two not living happily ever after, it looks like they really did try to make their relationship work.

"We fell for each other in Paradise, and everything was a whirlwind after that," Tayshia shared on Instagram. "When the show ended, I truly went back to Maryland to see if what we had was something we could build on without cameras, a production crew, and without feeling any pressure: to simply figure things out on our own terms."

The two began dating on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Bachelor , Bachelor in Paradise , Celebrities , Breakups , Entertainment , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.