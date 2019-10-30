Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison Hope to Reconnect With Hugh Hefner During Seance

Bridget Marquardtand Holly Madisonare taking advantage of tonight's thin veil between the spirit world and the human world, in the hopes of making contact with their ex, Hugh Hefner.

In an interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Bridget reveals they will be hosting a seance at Holly's home tonight with the help of a "famous witch and psychic medium." Now, some people may question why they're inviting spirits and other entities into their literal homes, but it appears the answer is quite simple: They think it's a "fun thing to do right around Halloween time."

The former Girls Next Door stars also figured that if they're going to do the seance they might as well kill two birds with one stone by contacting their loved ones, including Hugh, and asking the ghosts at Holly's house to leave, which is a topic we'll get to later.