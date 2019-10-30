Meghan Markle Makes Unexpected Phone Call to British Lawmaker After Supportive Open Letter

Always remember to say thank you.

Meghan Markle has seen her fair share of dark days recently, but during the toughest moments family, friends and people from across the globe reached out to stand in solidarity with her. On Tuesday, 72 female members of U.K. Parliament showed their support for the Duchess of Sussex in an open letter.

Among other things, the letter discussed their disgust at the way Meghan has been portrayed unfairly in the British media, and they gave her their whole hearted support. "On occasions, stories and headlines have represented an invasion of your privacy and have sought to cast aspersions about your character, without any good reason," the letter read. "Even more concerning still, we are calling out what can only be described as outdated, colonial undertones to some of these stories."

Meghan was clearly touched by the letter and reached out personally to Holly Lynch, one of the leaders behind the letter, to extend her gratitude.