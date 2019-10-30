Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Jae Welcome Their First Child

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae are officially parents.
The country singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the arrival of their first child, a daughter. He posted a photo of the three.
"KB3 ❤️ welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!" he wrote.
The Browns announced in April that they were expecting their first child together.
"It's been so hard keeping this a secret," the singer shared with this 1.8 million followers on Instagram, alongside a photo of his wife's sonogram. "But the KB'S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3. IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
Since announcing they were expecting their first child together, the couple has shared countless photos of Katelyn's pregnancy looks and growing baby bump.
In August, close friends Brittany Aldean and fellow country singer Jason Aldean threw the couple a baby shower where they announced the name of their daughter.
The country star, best known for hit songs such as "Heaven" and "Used to Love You Sober," became engaged in April 2017.
The couple tied the knot in October of last year in front of family and friends at a ceremony outside of Nashville. The wedding took place at the Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM