Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Jae Welcome Their First Child

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 2:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae are officially parents.

The country singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the arrival of their first child, a daughter. He posted a photo of the three.

"KB3 ❤️ welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!" he wrote.

The Browns announced in April that they were expecting their first child together.

"It's been so hard keeping this a secret," the singer shared with this 1.8 million followers on Instagram, alongside a photo of his wife's sonogram. "But the KB'S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3. IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" 

Since announcing they were expecting their first child together, the couple has shared countless photos of Katelyn's pregnancy looks and growing baby bump. 

In August, close friends Brittany Aldean and fellow country singer Jason Aldean threw the couple a baby shower where they announced the name of their daughter

Watch

Hear the Touching Story Behind Kane Brown's 2019 CMT Win

Kane, 25, also shared a touching and personal song dedicated to his baby girl—ahead of her birth date—on Instagram. The lyrics read, "They say dads are suppose to shape you in a way I guess mine did, I knew what I wouldn't do if I ever had a kid, they say history repeats its self, but I guess that's up to me, I grew up without a dad so I'm gonna be the best one I can be, yeah I'm gonna be a dad and I'm gonna be the best one I can be." 

The country star, best known for hit songs such as "Heaven" and "Used to Love You Sober," became engaged in April 2017. 

The couple tied the knot in October of last year in front of family and friends at a ceremony outside of Nashville. The wedding took place at the Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.