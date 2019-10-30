Ciara and Russell Wilson's Beyoncé and Jay-Z Halloween Costumes Are Flawless

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 1:30 PM
Ciara and Russell Wilson go ape sh*t channeling their inner Beyoncé and Jay-Z ahead of Halloween 2019.
We've been seeing some of the most creative and over-the-top celebrity Halloween costumes since last weekend but it's safe to say, this one takes the cake as one of our most favorite thus far.
The "Goodies" singer and Seattle Seahawks quarterback went to great lengths for this year's costume taking up the ultimate challenge of dressing up as the iconic power couple Bey and Jay-Z.
Ciara and Russell took to social media earlier this morning to share photos and videos of them recreating the musical power couple's "Ape Sh*t" music video. The two recreated one specific scene from the video—the one where Bey and Jay-Z are seen standing in front of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" at the Louvre Museum in Paris. But in case you didn't notice—instead of the Mona Lisa—the Wilsons are standing in front of a portrait of the former President of the United States Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
"From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas... Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!% #HappyHalloween," Ciara captioned one of her Instagram posts.
As for their "costumes," Ciara wore an almost identical version of Queen Bey's pink satin power suit with a high ponytail and a whole lotta' diamonds on her neck. Wilson wore an identical powder blue suit like Jay-Z in the music video and he even rocked the same hairstyle.
The Seahawks player went even further and channeled his inner rapper, lip-syncing alongside Ciara to the Brooklyn rapper's verse. The things we do for love, right?
Ciara and Russell didn't just snap photos of the 'gram. They really ran with it and recorded their own music video, which was filmed by Seattle-based photographer Adam Gatdula.
The photos of Ciara and Russell were taken by celebrity photographer Olugbenro Ogunsemore.
View this post on Instagram
Introducing THE WILSONS as THE CARTERS.
A post shared by Adam Gatdula (@agatdula) on
However, mom and dad aren't the only ones slaying the Halloween game—Ciara's children, Future Jr. and Sienna also stole our hearts with their costumes.
On Monday, the proud momma posted photos of her children in their costumes on social media. In costumes designed by Michael Costello, the two children dressed up as Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson. Future Jr. dressed up as Michael, donning a pink tuxedo while Sienna rocked a pink dress and feather boa.
It's safe to say we're crazy in love with The Wilsons' Halloween costumes this year! We can't wait to see what else they have up their sleeves.
