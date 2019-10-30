Ian Somerhalder's New Vampire Show Looks Pretty Creepy

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 1:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
V Wars, Ian Somerhalder

Netflix

Once a vampire, always a vampire...adjacent person. 

Ian Somerhalder is returning to the world of the undead in a new show, which he's also executive producing, called V Wars. Netflix released some first look pics today, and Somerhalder took to Instagram to implore his fans to check it out. 

"It's been an insane day for me already," he said. "We're delivering the show to Netflix...my producing partner and I and our amazing team are delivering a show in full to Netflix. It's my first time as a producer delivering something like this. But I hope you like it. I put my heart and my soul into this show. It's been over a year of my life. It's put me in the hospital! But it's been an incredible journey, so please watch, and let me know what you think." 

Watch

Throwback! Ian Somerhalder Teases Damon & Elena's TVD Reunion

So what exactly is V Wars, you may be asking? 

Somerhalder plays Dr. Luther Swann, a man who enters "a world of untold horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne (Adrian Holmes) into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these "vampires." Swann races against time to understand what's happening, while Fayne rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires." 

V Wars, Ian Somerhalder

Netflix

The first season, based on the bestselling books by Jonathan Maberry, features 10 episodes and is executive produced by Somerhalder, with William Laurin and Glenn Davis as showrunners. 

 

V Wars, Ian Somerhalder

Netflix

Jacky LaiPeter OuterbridgeKyle BreitkopfKimberly-Sue MurrayGreg Bryck, and Anthony Grant also star.

 

V Wars, Ian Somerhalder

Netflix

Somerhalder famously starred as vampire Damon Salvatore for eight seasons on The CW's The Vampire Diaries, but this obviously sounds like a very different take on the bloodsucker. 

V Wars will arrive on Netflix on December 5. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Ian Somerhalder , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.