Bachelor in Paradise Stars Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones Split

Bachelor Nation has lost another couple, thus bringing down their already low success rate in the process.

Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones announced their amicable split in a statement shared to Tayshia's Instagram on Wednesday afternoon. In the carefully crafted caption, Tayshia explains that she and John "decided that what is best for the both of us is to go our separate ways."

"John and I had something incredibly special. We fell for each other in Paradise, and everything was a whirlwind after that. When the show ended, I truly went back to Maryland to see if what we had was something we could build on without cameras, a production crew, and without feeling any pressure: to simply figure things out on our own terms," she continues. "But the reality was, we were living on opposite coasts, and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other."