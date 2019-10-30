Why Nick Viall Believes a "Civil War" Is Brewing in Bachelor Nation

Not everyone's here for the right reasons, according to Nick Viall.

The former Bachelor admitted that he thinks there's a civil war brewing within the Bachelor Nation during this week's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, where he chatted with host and fellow Bachelor alum Rachel Lindsayabout the changing landscape of the show and how social media is to blame.

"There's a war brewing among Bachelor Nation cast," he told Rachel, who has had her fair share of drama recently. "It's all social media's fault. You're, like, in the middle of it. When I, like, on Kaitlyn [Bristowe]'s season was kind of the beginning of the social media height and then JoJo Fletcher's season. Now we're at full-blown social media."

Nick also noted that more drama is getting added to the mix as the Bachelor franchise continues to evolve and expands.

"It's like Hannah Brown and Colton Underwood started this new wave of cast members," the Viall Files host explained.