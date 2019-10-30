John Krasinski Shares the Secret to His 9-Year Marriage to Emily Blunt

What's the key to a healthy relationship? Be a fan of your significant other, for starters.

John Krasinski talked to E! News recently about their marriage and revealed how he and wife and actress Emily Blunt, who share two daughters, find a healthy work-life balance for them and their family.

"I gotta say it just sort of happens organically," he said. "It's one of those things where I was a huge fan of hers before I even met her, so I continue to be a huge fan of hers in everything she does. So we're just extremely supportive, we get what the job is and that you gotta travel and do some stuff, but it's always about coming back home and being together, it's the most important thing.

Krasinski made his comments at the season two premiere of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan in New York City on Tuesday. The actor plays the title character on the Amazon series.