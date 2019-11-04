The Top Ten Cutest Sweaters for Bonfire Night

by Remy Raccuia | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 9:39 AM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
Bonfire Night is just around the corner and we have everything you need to stay warm all night long! An outdoor holiday in the middle of fall can be a hard event to dress for while still looking your best to celebrate. However, a night filled with fireworks requires you to look your best. Get ready to shine throughout the night!
We've put together some of our favourite sweaters that will keep you cute and comfy throughout the night. Whether you're celebrating with dinner and drinks or outside with Mother Nature,,PRETTYLITTLETHING has the top ten sweaters you need for next week's festivities.
Scroll below for a sweater for everyone's style. If you want to feel like you're in your PJs, you will love a cropped sweatshirt. If you're trying to be posh, a turtleneck sweater is perfect! Along with the perfect sweater make sure to accessorize your look to stay warm. Happy shopping!
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CREAM ZIP UP SWEATER, £15
BUY IT: CHARCOAL GREY I LOVE YOU SLOGAN OVERSIZED SWEATER, £15
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING GREY RIB EXTREME HEM CROP SWEATER, £15
BUY IT: BLACK SIP FRONT OVERSIZED SWEATER, £28
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING LIGHT GREY CROP ROLL NECK JUMPER, £18
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLUSH WIDE SLEEVE KNITTED JUMPER, £18
BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLE THING RED RUCHED CROP JUMPER, £15
Head over to PRETTYLITTLETHING to find your 2019 Bonfire Night look!
