The Top Ten Cutest Sweaters for Bonfire Night

Bonfire Night is just around the corner and we have everything you need to stay warm all night long! An outdoor holiday in the middle of fall can be a hard event to dress for while still looking your best to celebrate. However, a night filled with fireworks requires you to look your best. Get ready to shine throughout the night! 


We've put together some of our favourite sweaters that will keep you cute and comfy throughout the night. Whether you're celebrating with dinner and drinks or outside with Mother Nature,,PRETTYLITTLETHING has the top ten sweaters you need for next week's festivities. 


Scroll below for a sweater for everyone's style. If you want to feel like you're in your PJs, you will love a cropped sweatshirt. If you're trying to be posh, a turtleneck sweater is perfect! Along with the perfect sweater make sure to accessorize your look to stay warm. Happy shopping! 

Cream Zip Up Sweater

Cream Zip Up Sweater

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CREAM ZIP UP SWEATER, £15

Charcoal ILY Sweater

Charcoal Grey I Love You Slogan Oversized Sweater

BUY IT: CHARCOAL GREY I LOVE YOU SLOGAN OVERSIZED SWEATER, £15

Black Pocket Crop Sweater

Black Pocket Zip Front Crop Sweater

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLE THING BLACK POCKET ZIP FRONT CROP SWEATER, £18

Grey Rib Crop Sweater

Grey Rib Extreme Hem Crop Sweater

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING GREY RIB EXTREME HEM CROP SWEATER, £15

Sand Ruched Drawstring Sweater

Sand Ruched Sleeve Drawstring Crop Sweater

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING SAND RUCHED SLEEVE DRAWSTRING CROP SWEATER, £15

Black Zip Front Oversized Sweater

Black Borg Zip Front Oversized Sweater

BUY IT: BLACK SIP FRONT OVERSIZED SWEATER, £28

Light Grey Knit Roll Neck Jumper

Light Grey Boucle Crop Knitted Roll Neck Jumper

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING LIGHT GREY CROP ROLL NECK JUMPER, £18

Cream Cropped Roll Neck Jumper

Cream Knitted Ribbed Cropped Roll Neck Jumper

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING CREAM KNITTED CROPPED ROLL NECK SWEATER, £18

Blush Wide Sleeve Sweater

Blush Wide Sleeve Knitted Jumper

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLUSH WIDE SLEEVE KNITTED JUMPER, £18

Red Ruched Knit

Red Ruched Knit Extreme Sleeve Crop Jumper

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLE THING RED RUCHED CROP JUMPER, £15

Head over to PRETTYLITTLETHING to find your 2019 Bonfire Night look!

