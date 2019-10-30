The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Daryl Opens Up to Connie in an Unexpected Way

Sure, The Walking Dead's Merle Dixon (Michael Rooker) turned out to be a pretty nasty villain, but he was still Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) brother. In the exclusive sneak peek above, Daryl opens up to Connie (Lauren Ridloff) while they search for Kelly (Angel Theory) in the woods.

"Did I ever tell you about my brother, Merle?...This one time he takes me fishing on this big lake, which is private property, in this boat, which is stolen, a stolen boat, right," Daryl explains.

And of course, to make the situation worse, Merle was drinking, Daryl says, and Merle needs Daryl to save him after he goes overboard. Daryl swims him to shore, and you know what Merle said? "Dummy, go get the beer," Daryl says. "Idiot, right?"

Dixon family memories!