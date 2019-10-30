Taylor Swift Set to Receive Artist of the Decade Award at 2019 American Music Awards

Wed., Oct. 30, 2019

Taylor Swift, We Can Survive concert

Swifties, rejoice: Taylor Swift is getting the Artist of the Decade award at the 2019 American Music Awards next month.

The 29-year-old will receive the coveted award at the 47th annual AMAs on Nov. 24. Dick Clark Productions shared the exciting news on Wednesday after news of a big announcement was teased on the American Music Awards' official Twitter the day before.

"She's won more #AMAs than anyone this decade…She's a five-time 2019 #AMAs nominee…AND she's performing at this year's #AMAs LIVE on Nov. 24… @taylorswift13 is our ARTIST OF THE DECADE," the AMAs Twitter posted following the reveal.   

The AMAs are going to be a big night for Taylor, who has five nominations this year and will be performing. In fact, it might even be a record-breaking night for the "Lover" singer. The 23-time AMAs winner has the chance to break Michael Jackson's record for most wins, who had 24 wins. Fingers crossed!

But fans know that Taylor is no stranger to breaking AMAs records. Last year, she made history for being a female artist with the most AMAs wins, surpassing Whitney Houston.

Joining Taylor in in the most-nominated category this year are Post Malone with seven AMAs nominations. Close behind him are Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, who both scored six nominations. Tied with Taylor is "Old Town Road" singer Lil Nas X with five nominations.

We can't wait to see who wins! See the complete list of nominees here.

